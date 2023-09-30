Sutton's predictions: Aston Villa v Brighton

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Arsenal fan and actor Jazzie Zonzolo, star of new film Sumotherhood.

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

This is a difficult one to call because of the way Aston Villa play under Unai Emery. They are always so disciplined.

Villa are at home and the onus is on them to take the game to Brighton, but I don't think that will happen because Emery is a stickler for keeping things tight.

He did the double over the Seagulls last season, and I remember their battling display that saw them win at Amex Stadium soon after he had taken charge.

It will be interesting to see the way Villa go about it this time, but we know what usually happens when teams really go at Brighton and I don't see Emery doing that.

I still think there will be goals, because I am expecting Brighton to take their chances, but Villa are a well-balanced team and they should get something here.

Jazzie's prediction: 1-2

