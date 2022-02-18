Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

As expected, Norwich's good little run was ended by Manchester City last week. Now they head for Anfield and it is obviously going to be another difficult day for them.

Liverpool are going to be hard to stop because, even if Diogo Jota misses this game with the ankle injury he sustained against Inter Milan on Wednesday, they have got Roberto Firmino to come into their attack.

Apart from Jota, everyone else is fit and Jurgen Klopp's side are ticking along nicely at the moment. Even if he rotates his team, they should win comfortably.

Reuben's prediction: 4-0

I think Norwich boss Dean Smith should have been given a bit more time at Villa, but if anything he struck me as being a bit too nice for us. We need someone who can scare our players into performing, and Gerrard has definitely got that kind of mean streak.

Find out how Lawro and Reuben think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go