Liverpool are in talks with midfielder James Milner over a one-year contract extension as Jurgen Klopp wants the 36-year-old to be a part of the team next season. (Fabrizio Romano), external

However, former Reds captain Steven Gerrard is also interested in bringing Milner to Aston Villa on a free deal in the summer. (Birmingham Live), external

The Reds, along with Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, are monitoring Kalvin Phillips' contract situation at Leeds. The 26-year-old England midfielder's present deal is due to end in 2024. (90min), external

Meanwhile, West Ham are planning summer talks with forward Jarrod Bowen over a new contract to fend off interest from Liverpool. (Evening Standard), external

