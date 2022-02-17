Graham Potter believes Jakub Moder can end his Premier League scoring drought as Brighton prepare to face bottom-of-the-table Burnley this weekend.

The Poland midfielder joined the Seagulls in October 2020 but has yet to score for the club in the top flight despite making 35 appearances.

Moder, 22, was unlucky not to open his account on two occasions during the defeat at Old Trafford by Manchester United on Tuesday.

"He's got the capacity to do it, absolutely," said Potter. He's got the quality, he's got everything.

"As we have said before, goalscoring can be a little bit random, you need a little bit of luck - and he hasn't had too much of that.

"But he's getting into the positions, and that's sometimes the hardest bit, then it's just that final bit, that next one, to finish them off.

"We have 100% belief in him and really happy with how he has developed and hopefully the goals will come."