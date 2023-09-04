Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards doesn't see much of a future for Jadon Sancho at Manchester United after his now public spat with manager Erik ten Hag: "I don't see how you really come back from this in a player-manager relationship. For Ten Hag to say something about him being dropped because he wasn't training well enough and then for Sancho to publicly challenge that and say words like 'I'm being scapegoated', I don't really see there is a way back for that.

"What Manchester United now have is an unhappy player and a manager who feels like he has been betrayed and his authority questioned for the second season in a row. That is a huge problem for Ten Hag in that dressing room and how is he going to deal with it.

"What do you do with Sancho now? Do you send him to train with the youth team? Do you call him and try to patch things up? Do you get him out on the pitch?

"It's four months until the transfer window opens and what Manchester United have got is an asset that they might have been able to sell for nothing like they paid for him, but now every club knows his relationship with Ten Hag is fractured.

"So I'll be really surprised if they can patch things up after this - and it's not going to go away with the international break because as soon as they're back everyone will be asking Ten Hag about Sancho and what he's going to do with him."