Sutton's prediction: 1-2

I really like what Eddie Howe is doing at Newcastle. They are defensively sound, but they always create chances too and they are a team full of confidence.

Tottenham have been getting some good results without playing particularly well, or at least they were until they went to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

That defeat would have been worse if not for some good saves by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris, and they might need him to keep him in this game too.

Whelan's prediction: 3-1

Newcastle are a good team but I see Spurs winning this, with Harry Kane in form and Son Heung-min looking more like his usual self too. 3-1

Bowman's prediction: 3-0

I am impressed with Newcastle but I think Alexander Isak's injury is a blow for them. Kane is having a great season - if it wasn't for Haaland, he would probably end up being player of the year.

