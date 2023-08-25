Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says he believes he has "the next £100m player" in his squad.

Kompany has overseen an overhaul of the Burnley squad during the summer following the club's promotion from the Championship.

He said: "I tell our players I'm convinced we've got the next £100m player in our team somewhere. I don't know which one but there's going to be one of them that's going to make this jump."

Such an influx of players provides Kompany a positive selection headache, with the former Belgium defender adding: "I would love it to be as tricky as possible.

"We as a club embrace competition, we feel that this is the way that you get progress and development. The players are really together and helping each other get better."