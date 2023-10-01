Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford: What Frank said

Brentford manager Thomas Frank, speaking to Sky Sports: "We are just in that spell where we can't get over the line in terms of winning the games. It's a game we clearly should have won.

"We can't keep the ball out of the net when it's 11 against 10. That's an unbelievable finish that'll happen one in 100."

On whether this poor form is just a spell: "100%. We are strong believers of good performances, keep doing the right things, adding layers, keep learning from games like this.

"It's just a matter of time before we get over the line and get some wins."

On his faith in the technology: "I know it's the talk of the town VAR. I'm just so tired of talking about it. I'd much rather talk about football but I understand why we need to do it.

"I also feel the pain and frustration when it doesn't go your way. I need to focus on what I can affect."