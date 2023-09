BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Mark Scott gave an overview of the mood at Selhurst Park following the goalless draw: "Looking along the press box, I saw someone yawning and that said it all.

"Marco Silva rightly felt his side deserved to win it, but was also critical of the quality of their finishing.

"Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson was disappointed with Palace’s forward play but added that he’s not got much depth in that department to call on from the bench."