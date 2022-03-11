Rangnick not risking McTominay against Tottenham

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is always a measured and eloquent speaker, so it was no surprise to hear him talk calmly about the situation in Ukraine, which he described as a tragedy that affects everybody, including the business of football.

He wasn't rushing to judge managers for taking jobs at other clubs though, saying we should be careful about blame.

On his own club, he revealed Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are both back in training and available to face Tottenham at Old Trafford tomorrow, but he wouldn't reveal if he and the club were aware of the Portuguese forward's trip back to his home country last week, saying "it doesn't make sense to look back".

Luke Shaw is still positive for Covid, while Scott McTominay is unlikely to face Spurs just three days before United's Champions League last 16, second leg against Atletico Madrid.

"If we risk him tomorrow, he will more likely be out for the game on Tuesday. That's why I tend, with some muscular issues, even more so the calf muscle, to be careful," Rangnick said.

