We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Bill: We started well and for a while it looked like Schade and Flekken would be the heroes. Somehow we lost intensity in the second half and Frank needed to have made changes earlier. We need another two players in the window if he doesn’t have faith in the current bench quality.

Mark: I'm beginning to wonder what it takes for us to get a result against Palace. Despite their second-half improvement, there's no way they deserved a draw, especially with such a scrappy goal. I'm sure they went away from the game happier with a point than we did.

Ben: Disappointing. I hoped we would kick on after getting the goal, but we sat back. Jensen going off was an opportunity to introduce some quality and get back on the front foot, by replacing him with Dasilva or Damsgaard. Onyeka felt like the defensive choice, which is unusual for Frank.

Les: It’s two points lost rather than one point gained I feel. It was nice to see Kevin on the scoresheet and lots more exciting things to come from him. We need to do better against bottom half teams though, if we want a place in a European competition.

Crystal Palace fans

Clive: We are in trouble! Relying on a centre-back to get goals for you is not going to work. We are in desperate need of a striker and Dougie Freedman is signing a goalkeeper.

Gavin: After a dominant first half from Brentford, Palace performed much better in the second half and deserved a point. With Zaha gone, Olise injured, and our front players not firing on all cylinders, Palace are lacking a goalscorer. But it was a positive display in the second half.

Simon: A draw isn't a surprise but the same old issues remain. No variety in striking options means that we rely on goals from around the team. With two positions needing upgrades and all the focus on the second choice goalkeeper, hopefully the next six days will see us address the obvious issues that have plagued us for more than just the last two seasons.

Steve: A good point considering our firepower is a bit depleted. We can only take positives but there is more to come.