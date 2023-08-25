Celtic v St Johnstone: Team news

Celtic have major issues in central defence with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki (both hamstring), Stephen Welsh and Yuki Kobayashi (both ankle) out.

Reo Hatate (calf), Mikey Johnson (back), Marco Tilio and Oh Hyeon-gyu (calf) remain sidelined but Alistair Johnston is available after an ankle problem.

St Johnstone could hand debuts to three loan players - Burnley forward Dara Costelloe, Wigan defender Luke Robinson and Newcastle midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke.

James Brown, Cammy MacPherson and Chris Kane are back in training following injury but might have to sit out again while Nicky Clark (ankle) and Ali Crawford (calf) are running again.

Ross Sinclair (broken arm), Callum Booth (back), Drey Wright (calf) and Tony Gallacher (neck) remain out.