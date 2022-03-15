Man Utd v Atletico Madrid: Team news

Rangnick said "all players" were available for the last-16 second-leg tie, but there was a "small question mark" over the fitness of Luke Shaw.

Left-back Shaw recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is back in training after returning a negative Covid test, while fellow midfielder Scott McTominay also trained on Monday having missed United's last game, against Tottenham on Saturday, with a calf injury.

Portugal international Fernandes is available to play having missed United's 3-2 victory over Spurs, while Shaw will be assessed before kick-off.

Who makes your United XI?