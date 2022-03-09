Leeds v Aston Villa: What the form shows

Leeds United have lost their past three home league matches. They were last beaten four times in a row at Elland Road in September and October 2015 in the Championship. In the Premier League, they had a losing home run of five games under Terry Venables between September and December 2002.

Aston Villa have won just four of their past 16 Premier League matches against sides starting the day below them in the table (D4 L8). They have lost seven of their past 11 such matches, including the past two against Newcastle and Watford in February.

Leeds have conceded four goals in both of their past two home league games - 4-2 against Manchester United and 4-0 against Tottenham. The Whites last let in four or more goals in three straight such matches in September and October 1960. In the Premier League, only Derby and West Brom have conceded four or more in three consecutive home fixtures before.