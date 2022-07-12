Rodri 'hungry for more' trophies after signing new deal

Rodri says he is hungry for more trophies after signing a new long-term contract with Manchester City.

The Spain midfielder has won five domestic trophies during his three seasons at the club. His three-year contract extension will see him remain at Etihad Stadium until 2027.

After signing the deal, Rodri said: "Joining City in 2019 is the best decision I have made in my career. I have loved every second. The fans have been amazing with me, I feel totally supported by the club and the manager pushes me every single day.

"We have been very successful since I came here, which is something that makes me very proud. But to be honest, that success has made me even more hungry for more. Once you start winning big titles, you don’t want to stop.

"City, I feel, offers me the best chance of winning trophies and that’s why I am so pleased to be staying here for longer."

