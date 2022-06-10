Juan Mata has posted an emotional video, external for Manchester United fans to mark his exit from Old Trafford after eight and a half seasons.

Interspersed with shots of his "adopted" city, Mata relives some of his finest moments in a United shirt, while praising every element of his time at the club.

"I feel I belong here," he said. "Manchester is and always will be a massive part of my life, on and off the pitch and I really feel like an adopted Mancunian.

"I can't really find ways to describe how grateful I am [to the supporters] and how special you have made me feel.

"I wish nothing but the best to the club and its new manager and really hope this is a start of a new era full of great football, trophies and enjoyment for you."

The 34-year-old became Manchester United's record signing when David Moyes spent £37.1m in January 2014 to acquire him from Chelsea.

He exits Old Trafford after scoring 51 goals and providing 47 assists in 285 appearances.