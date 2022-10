Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

Everyone could sense a resurgence building under Liam Fox at Tannadice, and this defeat doesn't pop that balloon.

The football they played this evening was still entertaining, but cup ties always end in misery for one side.

Liam Fox will learn from his side's performance, he said as much post-match.

The player's response to missing out on a Hampden appearance will be the most telling point in the aftermath.