Hibs v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats
- Published
Only Celtic (11) have scored more goals than Hibs (9) in the Scottish Premiership this season. However, Hibs have also conceded a league-high 10 goals so far.
St Johnstone have won one of their last seven league matches on the road (D3 L3), conceding 2+ goals in each of their three defeats during this run (3-0 v Hearts, 2-0 v Ross County, 2-0 v Livingston).
Hibs have lost both of their home games this season in the Premiership, both by a 3-2 scoreline (v St Mirren and Livingston); they haven’t lost three consecutive home matches in the division since December 2021.
St Johnstone won their last league trip to Hibs 2-1 in October 2022, last enjoying back-to-back away wins over Hibs in the top flight in November 2018.
Hibs have lost just one of their last seven league games against St Johnstone (W4 D2), although are winless in the most recent two (D1 L1).