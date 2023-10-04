Marseille v Brighton: Pick of the stats
Marseille have won just one of their past 15 meetings with Premier League opposition (D2 L12), with their most recent victory coming against Chelsea in December 2010.
This will be the first meeting between a French and an English club in the Europa League group stage since 2017-18, when Lyon beat Everton.
Marseille have won just one of their past 16 Europa League group games (D8 L7).
After his double against Ajax on matchday one, Marseille’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now scored 26 Europa League goals, the joint-second most (level with Artiz Aduriz), behind only Radamel Falcao (30).