Manager Derek McInnes wants Kilmarnock to do more than "just survive" on their Scottish Premiership return.

Killie host Dundee United on 30 July, having won the second tier last season.

"We don't want to go up there and just survive and to be confident to say that and do that we have to recruit well," McInnes told Sky Sports.

"Once we get the squad complete we can say with far more confidence what our intentions are but our intentions are not to be involved in relegation.

"Most teams can find themselves down there in any given season if recruitment is not right, you get injuries, you lose a bit of confidence.

"It is important we remember how we finished last season, the scenes at Rugby Park, the huge crowd. The support is there, we have to just try and bring them with us as much as we can and by winning games in the Premiership and having a team that they want to come and watch every week is part of that."