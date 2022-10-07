West Ham v Fulham: Team news
- Published
West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet is unavailable after he was substituted against Wolves with a calf strain.
Manager David Moyes has said players with "knocks" should be fit by Sunday.
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a doubt because of an ankle injury sustained against Newcastle United, while Kenny Tete will be assessed.
Nathaniel Chalobah is suspended after his eighth-minute red card last weekend, but Joao Palhinha returns following a ban.
