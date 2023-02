Liverpool head into the Merseyside derby without a Premier League league win in 2023 - and closer to the relegation zone than the top of the table.

The Athletic's Caoimhe O'Neill and former Fulham and Leeds midfielder Michael Brown join The Football News Show to discuss how Liverpool's lengthy injury list has contributed to their plight and how Jurgen Klopp is handling the pressure.

Catch up with Friday's episode - all about Liverpool - on BBC iPlayer