'The gaps Hibs left were too big'

Former Scotland forward James McFadden has said that a lack of composure and game awareness was Hibs' undoing in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Rangers.

“Hibs are on a brilliant run and will have gone into the game confident they can win, and they do have players that can hurt Rangers", McFadden said on Sportscene.

"Lee Johnson spoke about composure, and people think that’s just on the ball, but it’s about going forward at the right times - the gaps they left were too big, it played into Rangers hands and Fashion Sakala exploited that.”