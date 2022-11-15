Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external)

Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external

The 37-year-old could go to Chelsea after the forward was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer but it was reportedly blocked by then manager Thomas Tuchel. (CBS via Express, external)

Meanwhile, United have joined Arsenal in pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag said to have been interested in the 21-year-old since he was Ajax manager. (Sun, external)

