Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts says when he gets back in to football management after spending a short spell at Honved in Budapest he will be a "completely different manager with more rounded experience". (The Sunday Times - subscription required), external

Tannadice head coach Liam Fox finds unexpected support from Hearts manager Robbie Neilson in their agreement that Ryan Edwards should not have been sent off for a foul on Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday in Hearts' 3-1 win at Tynecastle on Saturday. (The Courier), external