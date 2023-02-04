Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester: What Rodgers said

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers: "Our football was outstanding, we could have had more if we had been clinical. Tete is an out and out winger and he was outstanding, he gives us the space in the middle by playing so wide.

"Second half we were solid, tight and organised against a team whose recent record has been very good.

"There is no doubt about the mentality of this team. We were calm when we came under pressure and we deserved the win.

"Our four goals were fantastic, we were very creative and we could have had five or six."