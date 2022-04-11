A nagging feeling of what might've been

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

It says much about Norwich City’s season that the 2-0 win over Burnley was almost as frustrating as it was pleasing.

The Canaries looked organised and defended well against a Clarets team that was hoping to build on an important win over Everton.

At the other end Norwich were clinical. Teemu Pukki’s ninth goal of the season and Pierre Lees-Melou’s first for the club were both expertly taken.

As supporters headed from Carrow Road there was a nagging feeling of what might have been. Why couldn’t Norwich have played like this in big games against Brentford or Leeds recently?

In isolation it was a fine win. They even scored twice in the same game. But it was the first time in 10 matches they had managed to do either of those things.

Dean Smith has inherited a set of players that can perform in the Premier League but a lack of consistency has left them still seven points from safety.