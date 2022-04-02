Liverpool v Watford - confirmed team news

Four changes for Liverpool from their last Premier League match - the 2-0 win at Arsenal on 16 March.

Mohamed Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup on Tuesday, returns along with Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has recovered from a hamstring injury and starts on the bench.

Gomez is making only his second Premier League start of the season. Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz are on the bench.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Jota.

Substitutes: Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Diaz, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold.