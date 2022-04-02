Man Utd v Leicester - confirmed team news
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is without Cristiano Ronaldo through illness as he makes three changes to the side that played in their last Premier League game, three weeks ago against Tottenham.
Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga are in, replacing Ronaldo, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic.
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Shaw, Maguire, Varane, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Elanga, Sancho, Fernandes
Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Jones, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Matic
Leicester are boosted by the timely returns of centre-backs Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana into their starting line-up. Daniel Amartey and Caglar Soyuncu drop to the bench.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Mendy, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho
Subs: Jakupovic, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Perez, Amartey, Choudhury, Pereira, Daka, Lookman