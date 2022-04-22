Leicester v Aston Villa: Team news

Leicester will assess striker Jamie Vardy, who has returned to training following a knee injury which has kept him out for seven weeks.

Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi remain injured, while Boubakary Soumare is absent because of personal reasons.

Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne may miss the rest of the season after injuring his shoulder towards the end of the 4-0 defeat by Tottenham.

Bertrand Traore, Kortney Hause and Morgan Sanson are also ruled out.

