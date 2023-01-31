Centre-back Sondre Solholm has left Motherwell to join Odds BK in the Norweigen Eliteserien for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old Norwegian made 47 appearances for Motherwell after signing in 2021, scoring one goal.

“Sondre is a great person and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him,” manager Steven Hammell said.

“He became a real fan favourite in his time here and it shows the lively character that he is.

“I hope this move works out for himself and his family. I wish him all the very best.”