'Mantilla coy about Rangers link'

Colombian centre-back Kevin Mantilla, the 19-year-old who has been linked with Rangers, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Porto, says he is concentrating on current club Santa Fe and only knows the countries - not the clubs - from which interest in his services has been expressed. (Scottish Sunday Express), external

Manager Michael Beale has defended Rangers' recruitment strategy of recent years and insisted it has helped to narrow the gap on Celtic. (Glasgow Evening Times), external

Michael Beale admits he was not ready to take over as Rangers manager when Steven Gerrard, to whom he was assistant, left for Aston Villa in November 2021 and he needed the experience he enjoyed in a short spell in charge of Queens Park Rangers. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Rangers manager Michael Beale says he took a banner from the Union Bears fans group about "upholding standards" personally after he allowed Partick Thistle to score following a disputed goal from his own team in the Scottish Cup and has called for a united front amongst the club's supporters. (The Herald On Sunday), external

