Klopp urges Anfield crowd to be 'on top of game'

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to play their part in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal.

The Reds boss hopes to use the Anfield atmosphere to his side's advantage as they chase a third Champions League final in five seasons.

He said: "We know that when we go to Villarreal, whichever result we get tomorrow night, there will be an incredibly emotional atmosphere there and that is what we have to create.

"It’s nice if you play first away and you have a result you can fight for at home, with your crowd - but who cares? That’s not how it is.

"We have to make sure we are really completely on top of our game - everybody in the stadium.

"Our supporters are smart supporters. They watch football and they know Villarreal are strong. There are moments where we will suffer tomorrow night, definitely. I know that now already, and that’s what we have to be ready for - there is no need to get nervous. But we can make them suffer as well, and we have to do that all together.

"This advantage at home, we have to use. I don’t know which result we will get, but we will work with it and fight at Villarreal, because it means everything to us to reach the Champions League final."