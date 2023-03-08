Former Arsenal and England full-back Lee Dixon praised a "real togetherness" at Chelsea as the Blues knocked Borussia Dortmund out of the Champions League.

Graham Potter's side overturned a first-leg deficit at Stamford Bridge and Dixon says the 2-0 victory needs to be a catalyst for moving up the Premier League table.

"I'm really happy for Potter because he has taken an awful lot of flack," Dixon told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But this cannot be a one-off Champions League night - they have to take that forward into the Premier League."

Goals from Raheem Sterling and a retaken penalty from Kai Havertz were enough for Chelsea to reach the last eight of the Champions League and Dixon noted Potter got his team selection and formation right.

"He had belief in his team and his tactics were spot on," said Dixon. "The hunger and desire were there and now Chelsea need to find a way of playing that works every week.

"The owners have talked about a long-term project. Let's see how long it is but I believe if he's given the time, he will get his ideas set and be a success."

