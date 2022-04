Leeds United, along with several other Premier League clubs, are keen to sign Cologne's Timo Hubers. The 25-year-old German centre-back would cost £6m. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle United could offer Kalvin Phillips a £120,000-a-week deal in order to tempt the midfielder away from Elland Road this summer.

