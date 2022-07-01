Benfica exit 'like leaving home' for Jota

Jota is thrilled to have made his Celtic move permanent, but admits leaving boyhood club Benfica was an emotional wrench.

The 23-year-old winger likened it to Kieran Tierney departing Celtic to join Arsenal back in 2019.

“It’s quite a nostalgic moment for me because I was there for 15 years," he said. "It’s like a kid leaving home and his parents.

"I guess it is like Tierney going to Arsenal (from Celtic), everyone kept saying to me that, 'yes, he has left home' and it is the same for me.

"I am a bit nostalgic about that because I really love Benfica and I know one day I will go back.

"But I more than happy to join Celtic and this is what I really wanted, so I am 100 per cent here now and ready to give my best."