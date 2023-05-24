Following Newcastle's qualification for the Champions League we asked what potential signings are needed in the summer.

Here are some of your comments:

Andrew: James Ward-Prowse would be great at battling for Longstaff's position. We need cover for Guimaraes and Wilson. We also probably need a left-back and a replacement as centre-back cover instead of a poor Lascelles. Otherwise the team is in good nick! But, either way, I trust our Howe, he is a man of great judgment and skill.

Alex: There's a lot of deadwood on the books still. Clark, Hendrick and Hayden are coming back from their loans. Fringe players like Jamaal Lewis need to be moved on. Then these squad spaces need to be filled; it'll be hard to drop first teamers so decent youngsters make sense, but that comes at higher prices. Going to be a difficult but interesting summer.

Phillip: Howe needs to be ruthless and stick to his tried and trusted method of signing players who have the character and attitude to integrate into a tight-knit squad. This squad, despite this season's success, will require the addition of at least four top-level signings who can compete at a Champions League level.

Martin: We've seen the impact of Bruno or even Longstaff not playing and been fortunate with our defence remaining fit almost all season. Next season we need to be able to rest players. We probably need six or seven players to give us the depth to cope with the European season and to allow us to try to qualify again. Not all of them have to be starters obviously as this side has shown it can win!

Steve: A defensive midfielder to give Bruno more freedom. Another centre-back as Schar is coming to the end of his magnificent Toon career. I'm not interested in the huge superstars. Keep buying the right people to fit the style and character Eddie wants.

