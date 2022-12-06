D﻿espite a turbulent start to the season Adam Pope believes Jesse Marsch has still managed to keep the Leeds dressing room on side.

In the latest episode of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, BBC Radio Leeds' Pope said: "Jesse very much talks about wanting to know what everyone is about and what makes them tick and what is going on in their lives.

"That is why I have sort of banged the drum to say even when results were really bad and the performances were poor, I don’t think anybody stopped believing in what they were trying to do and he hasn’t lost the dressing room at any point I don’t feel.

"It must have been questioned at some points, but we would have heard if there was an issue by now and I don’t think there has been. Although you always get the feeling with Leeds that you are two results away from everything being wrong again."

BBC Radio Leeds' Jonny Buchan added: "As that figurehead he needs to have that positivity if that is what he is going to preach. It has to be belief, belief, belief.

"Even if his body language wasn’t of a calm, relaxed man who was believing everything was great, the only way for him to persevere is to still have that positive mentality to keep those players believing in what they are doing so that they can get the results they need to stay where they are."

