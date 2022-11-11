Joao Cancelo is available for Manchester City after serving a one-match ban in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Chelsea.

Kyle Walker, who has been selected in England's World Cup squad, remains out following groin surgery.

Vitaly Janelt has recovered from the minor muscle injury that kept him out of Brentford's EFL Cup defeat by League Two side Gillingham.

Christian Norgaard started that game on his return from an Achilles injury sustained in late August.

