Rangers boss warns underperforming players - gossip
Rangers manager Michael Beale does not believe Celtic's squad is better than his. (Record), external
But Beale warns underperforming players to improve or they could be moved on in January. (Sun), external
And Beale has been promised funds to add to his squad. (Scotsman - subscription required), external
Beale admits Rangers "have underdog status right now" with Celtic nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. (Record), external
Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes Beale can restore midfielder Glen Kamara's form. (Sunday Mail), external