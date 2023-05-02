Celtic announce summer tour of Japan

Celtic have confirmed they are heading to Japan for a week-long pre-season tour this summer.

The club will take part in a European training camp before visiting Japan for the first time since 2006, with friendly opponents to be announced.

Ange Postecoglou's squad currently includes six Japanese players and the Australian manager won the J-League title during his three-year spell in charge of Yokohama Marinos before moving to Parkhead in 2021.

“We are really looking forward to our summer tour to Japan, and we’re sure it will be hugely successful for the club and excellent preparation for next season," Postecoglou told the Celtic website.

“Clearly, Celtic has a real, long-standing connection with Japan, through previous visits and players such as Shunsuke Nakamura and, of course, now through our current squad members, so it will be great to visit and really bring this relationship to life.

“As we saw from our brilliant visit to Australia last year, the appetite for Celtic globally is huge and it is right that we maximise these great opportunities and show the world all that is great about our club.

“We wanted to pay respect to Japanese football so we are delighted to be engaging with the J-League and its clubs.

“Japanese football is on a real upward trajectory at the moment, so we know we will be facing real tests, something which will be great for the team as we go into the challenges of next season.”