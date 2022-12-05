W﻿hat a time it was to be a Killie fan in the 2018/19 season.

W﻿ith just one defeat in their last 10 heading into the encounter with Livingston on this day in 2018, confidence was high in Ayrshire... as it was so often under Steve Clarke.

G﻿reg Stewart's brace extended that run to one loss in 11, four clean sheets on the spin and the small matter of going top of the Scottish Premiership, a point clear of the Old Firm pair.

T﻿he run was ended three days later, with a 1-0 defeat to eventual league winners, Celtic but again, a week later, Killie were top of the pile for the second - and final - time that season.

F﻿inishing third wasn't bad though, was it?