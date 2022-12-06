With the return of domestic football now just two weeks away, Brighton have two matches before the Premier League begins in earnest.

Albion are currently in the Middle East for warm weather training and will play Aston Villa on Thursday.

Thursday, 8 December, Aston Villa v Brighton, Dubai, 13:00 GMT

They then return to action in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Charlton on Wednesday, 21 December (19:45 GMT) before travelling to Southampton on Boxing Day (15:00 GMT).