We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Here are some of your comments:

Liverpool fans

Alan: Such a frustrating performance. A little incredulous that Tyrone Mings stayed on the pitch for the high foot on Cody Gakpo’s chest, and Gakpo’s goal probably should have stood, but can’t really say we deserved more than a draw. Villa are an excellent team under Unai Emery. Great to see Bobby Firmino get his goal. Overall, it underlined that we still need a player refresh.

Joshua: It was an all right start to the game, but without Jurgen Klopp on the touchline shouting his orders, we just didn't seem to have the normal fight we usually have. Don't get me wrong, though, Pep Lijnders didn't do too badly. In the second half we started to kick on a bit more, and near the end we played fairly high intensity football. What a farewell for Bobby.

Peter: Conventional wisdom says Liverpool's weakness is the midfield. I thought it was reluctance of the forwards to commit themselves to having a shot on goal.

Daniel: This game was proof that Firmino is a Liverpool legend. He was the turning point we needed in a game we could’ve won had it not been for the appalling decisions from the referee and the poor sportsmanship from Aston Villa. Also shoutout to James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. Thank you for your services, lads!

Aston Villa fans

Colin: Villa played very well and should have won. Resolute in defence and dominated the game in the main. Looking to the future, if we want to finish in the top four, we need to buy in the summer a good holding midfielder and a strong centre-back. A good season for us and I hope we can hold on to Emery for several seasons to continue his good work.

Pammy: It was what you would call a battling performance and we got lucky with a couple of decisions: Mings was lucky to stay on the pitch and we had to thank VAR for disallowing their 'goal'. In the end, our time-wasting almost cost us the game, as the 10 minutes added on was nervy to say the least. European footie is now in our own hands in an exciting finale!

Andy: I’m so proud of the Villa boys. After we lost to Wolves, Villa’s chance of European football was written off, but we are going into the final game with something to play for.

Billz: Great work by Villa taking a point from a resurgent Liverpool at Anfield. Unai has done a stellar job with Villa since his arrival.