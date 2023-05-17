This was the joint-biggest margin of victory in a single Champions League semi-final match, and Real Madrid's joint biggest defeat in any round of the competition (also 0-4 v Liverpool in March 2009).

Manchester City have scored 31 goals in the Champions League this season, their most in a single campaign in the competition.

Jack Grealish created three chances for Man City, taking his Champions League tally for the season to 35. It's the most of any player this term, and the most on record (since 2003-04) by an English player in a single campaign.

Pep Guardiola became the third manager to win 100 Champions League matches, after Carlo Ancelotti (107) and Alex Ferguson (102).