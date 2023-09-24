Calum Macdonald, BBC Sport Scotland in Nice

Scotland No 10, Finn Russell, says Scotland need to "up it" if they are to progress in the Rugby World Cup, despite recording a 45-17 win over Tonga in Nice on Sunday.

"Seven different try-scorers is great but I think we left four, five, six chances out there, potentially," he said.

"When we get to the finishing zone five metres out we need to be a lot better there it's great that boys are scoring, but we need to be a lot better and be harder on ourselves in training and then in games. If we want to progress in the tournament, we need to be a lot better than that. We're happy we got the bonus point but there will be frustration next week and we need to up it."

In the other Pool B match this weekend, Ireland beat defending champions South Africa.

"Ideally for us it would have been South Africa that would have won, but we know what we need to do now," said Russell.

"I don't think it changes too much for us, after the South Africa game it was always going to be that we needed to go to Paris and beat Ireland. It was good we knew before the game what we had to get."