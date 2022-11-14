﻿James Milner says making 600 Premier League appearances is a "nice milestone" but he hopes there are many more to come.

S﻿peaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily after reaching the landmark, he said: "It’s a lot of games and a long time and it makes it feel that way when you see the likes of Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak in the dressing room and I remember being their age.

"It’s great, I just want to keep getting out there and contribute for Liverpool. It’s nice to hit that milestone but hopefully I’m not done yet. It’s a nice milestone but it something you think about when you finish.

"Hopefully I can keep going, I still feel good. It was important to get that win [over Southampton] before the break because it’s a long time to stew on a poor result."

O﻿n how Jurgen Klopp has helped with the longevity of his career, Milner said: "He’s an unbelievable manager and the journey we’ve been on since he came in, how the team changed and adapted, how he wanted to play.

"You saw the process of us playing really well some games and then the next we wouldn’t. Winning the trophies we have has been great. I’ve learned a lot from him and he has improved me as a player."