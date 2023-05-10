Newcastle found it "frustrating" against Arsenal's "game plan" in their defeat on Sunday, according to Callum Wilson.

"Bad day at the office for us boys," said the striker on The Footballer's Football Podcast. "I think that game reiterates that we still have a little bit of a way to go.

"At the end of the day we had so many chances that could have got us back into the game. At 1-0, if you take one of those, it is a whole different game but we didn't.

"I think they came with a game plan which was to slow it down. To just frustrate us and frustrate the fans."

After the Magpies were said to have adopted similar tactics in recent matches against the Gunners, this game was projected as the north London side turning the tables on the Champions League hopefuls.

"Obviously it's frustrating when you're in the moment," he said. "Yeah we have done it in the past and when you're that team playing away from home and you're trying to grind out a result then so be it.

They've come and done the same thing and it is frustrating."

Wilson recognised the "clinical" quality of Arsenal but could not resist a cheeky joke at their expense.

"To be honest, the title has already gone anyway so I don't know why they're playing!" he laughed, before adding: "They're a good team and you see the quality shine through all over the place.

"They were clinical when they needed to be, scored their goals and you can see why they're up there in the league."

