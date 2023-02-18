Hibernian 2-0 Kilmarnock: Manager reaction

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "Well beaten in the first half. We were too open. We were too passive. We tried to be difficult to play against, nice and compact and we weren't that, we were everything but.

"At half-time, we decided to make three changes. We wanted to try and change the shape. The shape really helped us, we were much better in the game. Losing the second goal is ridiculous. It's such a poor goal to lose."

And, on the VAR-awarded red card for Kyle Vassell for a high challenge on Marijan Cabraja, McInnes added: "I didn't even think it was a yellow. I was raging that John [Beaton] had given him a yellow.

"His eyes haven't come off the ball. He's tried to slow down with his movement. He's not going into the Hibernian player, I think the Hibernian player comes into him. There was no aggression in the challenge, there was no intent.

"[The referee] shouldn't have been asked to go over it, he's dealt with the situation at the time and this VAR lot are doing my head in. We will appeal it."