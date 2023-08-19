Wolves 1-4 Brighton: What De Zerbi said

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi to BBC Sport: "I'm really pleased with the result and the performance. We played very well. We could play better, improve in our mentality, because we have a big target. To reach them you have tio play the same way for 90 minutes. We will reach that for sure.

"[Kaoru] Mitoma is a top player. [Solly] Match scored two goals, [Julio] Enciso was the best player on the pitch. I'm reallty lucky; I have an incredible squad, the right mix between young and old plasyers. We are happy but we know our potential is bigger.

"We have two players for every position. They will play for sure and be important for the team; they have a lot of chances.

"We are a very important team, with many big players. My work is to push them more and get better."